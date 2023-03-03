Smart Street Lights – Favor them? Oppose them?

From Peninsula Newsletter / March 2, 2023

Or do you just want street lights that are smart enough to stay lit?

The story begins in 2016, when San Diego purchased Smart Streetlights Technology “to increase the brightness and provide a substantial energy cost savings.”

We were told the Smart lights would also collect atmospheric data and analyze traffic flow.

Turns out they can capture, record and retain a lot more than traffic and weather together. We featured a story on that near the top of our April 4, 2019 newsletter. (That was a really cool issue. Just sayin’)

That year the candid camera discovery came as a surprise to our City Council members. They had seldom been blind-sided like that before, or since. Kidding. They decided to talk it over for a while.

We did a follow up report on January 30, 2020. Council was still talking.

Jumping ahead. In April, 2022, the Council passed an ordinance creating a Privacy Advisory Board to evaluate the benefits of using the cameras for crime solving and street safety, balanced with privacy concerns of ubiquitous surveillance.

YOU’RE INVITED

In accordance with the City of San Diego’s Surveillance Ordinance, the SDPD is inviting citizens to meetings to learn about Smart Streetlights, ask questions and provide input.

The meeting in our Peninsula community is next Tuesday, March 7, from 1-3pm on the campus of Education First, 3455 Kenyon Street. To reserve a seat email Officer David Surwilo, no later than 8pm this evening, March 2nd!

[Editordude’s note: if you don’t know Officer Surwilo’s email, please contact the Peninsula Newsletter. Also please note that it is past time to register for a seat for the meeting. It’s unclear whether there will be additional seating.]

+++++++++++++++

