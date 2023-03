Lake Oroville March 14 – A Picture Is Worth a 1,000 Words

California’s second largest reservoir was down to its lowest levels ever recorded in September 2021 (628’).

Incessant parades of atmospheric rivers have almost refilled the 3.5 million acre-foot reservoir by March 2023 (845’).

Lake Oroville, CA recovered 217 FEET!

From tweet of Matthew Johnson.