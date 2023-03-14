It’s Not Drag Queens Our Children Shouldn’t See

by Ernie McCray

How silly are we,

as a society,

to talk about

getting rid of

drag queen performances

to shield the productions

from the view of our children

as though our kids

sneak out at night

going to drag venues

and strip clubs

and the like.

Yikes.

Are homo sapiens’

brains on strike?

Who’s next to be attacked

for their differences?

Polar Bear Clubs?

I mean we don’t

want our children to see

somebody toying with

freezing to death

do we?

The Society of Happy People?

Having our children susceptible

to all their “feel good” energy

could lead them

to grow up so full of jollity

that they might someday

wander into a place

where a man wearing a dress

trimmed in pink lace

is lip-synching Bette Midler’s

“Wind Beneath my Wings,”

dreaming of heroes

who are everything

he wishes he could be.

Why is he so scary

to the state of Tennessee

that they would go so far

as to deny him the right

to be who he is,

by his very nature,

meant to be.

What would make the state’s

Governor, Bill Lee,

and his friends,

in high places

in the GOP,

stomp on a people’s dignity

as easily

as taking a breath?

What is it in their privileged lives

that would render them so

mean and heartless,

always in a frenzy

to get together

in events like CPAC

where they feel free

to do what they’re best at:

giving birth to

ideas and theories

that hurt

whomever they’re directed at

and my reaction to such as that is

these folks,

with all the woes

they bestow,

as opposed

to a Drag Queen Show

that overflows with

dancing and strutting

and singing,

should be the folks

our children shouldn’t see.

Not if there’s to be hope

for a better country

further down the line

in this century.