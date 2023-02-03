Was Vessel Conducting Underwater Surveys of OB Pier in Preparation of its Replacement?

By Charles Landon

On the morning of February 2, 2023, the Survey Vessel Tikaani, was spotted motoring around the Ocean Beach Pier.

For about 2 hours the 24 foot aluminum mono-hull hydrographic survey vessel, conducted what appeared to be hydrographic and geophysical surveys.

We believe this in preparation for the replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier. The pier has been closed since the storms in early December.

A task force, formed by the mayor, is made up of about a dozen City engineers, consultants, and other stakeholders. It is believed that a best-case scenario would be to construct a new pier. It has been reported that the cost would likely be upwards of $100 million.

The timeline calls for work beginning before the end of 2026, with completion by mid-2028.

