Voting for New Ocean Beach Town Council Board Members Runs Thru Friday, Feb.3

Voting is under way for half of the current OB Town Council board members and will run through Friday, February 3.

You can read candidate statements HERE.

You can vote HERE

Please note you MUST be a member of the OBTC first to vote – there is a link in the form to become a member and it takes 2 seconds if you live, work or own property in 92107!.

The above is from a statement by the OBTC.