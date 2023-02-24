San Diego Eliminates 300 Parking Spaces on Park Blvd Through Balboa Park

San Diego has already or is in the process of eliminating 300 parking spaces along a portion of Park Boulevard that runs through Balboa Park — in order to install “protected” bike lanes. The parking spots eliminated for the bike path were along Park Boulevard between Presidents Way and Morley Field Drive .

It’s part of a Park Blvd re-stripping project. After the resurfacing work was completed, Park Boulevard was re-striped to include a separate bike path, a single car lane and a dedicated lane for buses. To be clear, vehicle traffic lanes will be reduced to one in each direction to make way for the bus lane.

Construction on the project is expected to last through the end of February.

At a February 7 news conference, Mayor Todd Gloria claimed the project was “road repair work” with transit improvements. He said:

“A lot of folks go up and down this road every single day to go to work, to go to school, to go to some of these attractions in Balboa Park. It’s a very important part of our regional transportation network.”

A city rendering shows how how the new traffic layout will work, with plastic dividers separating the bike lanes on each side of the road.

Credit: City of San Diego

A city spokesperson confirmed additional parking will be available at Inspiration Point, which offers free tram service, but did not respond to questions from CBS 8 about where the additional parking spots would be located.

Not everyone is happy with the new configuration. And we’re not talking about those grumpy OB Rag writers.

After being initially thrilled that the city was moving on this project, an influential bicyclist advocacy group, BikeSD, now has some criticisms:

The city is calling these “protected” Class IV bike lanes, but the only protection is a painted buffer and soft-hit posts, basically plastic straws set in the pavement every twenty feet. The bus lane – and where there is no bus lane, floating parking – will provide the only protection against vehicles where the speed limit is 40 mph.

Where the dedicated bus lanes disappear, and at bus stops, bikes and buses will be forced to merge. As a “striping only” project, the city did not plan to create floating bus islands that would keep them separated. The photo below, of the current configuration on Park Blvd. south of the park, shows what this will be like. Buses and bike riders will be forced to merge and share the lane.

Still, the group is ready to celebrate once the project is fully completed.

Yet, it does seem like 300 parking spaces is an awfully high number for San Diego’s “Jewel” — an attraction for both locals and tourists — where parking is already tight and tough to find.