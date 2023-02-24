Do Not Even Think About Driving to This Winter Wonderland

A Winter Wonderland at Lake Cuyamaca this morning at 9:10 am, Feb. 24, 2023, from a livecam.
But flatland San Diegans should not even think about driving to this scene. The roads are way too dangerous for you beachgoers.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Frank Gormlie on February 24, 2023 · 0 comments
in San Diego
A Winter Wonderland at Lake Cuyamaca this morning at 9:10 am, Feb. 24, 2023, from a livecam.
But flatland San Diegans should not even think about driving to this scene. The roads are way too dangerous for you beachgoers.
Older Article: San Diego Eliminates 300 Parking Spaces on Park Blvd Through Balboa Park
Newer Article: ‘Hey Campbell! Here’s Your Million-Dollar Sidewalk!’
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 0 comments… add one now }