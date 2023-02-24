Do Not Even Think About Driving to This Winter Wonderland

by on February 24, 2023

in San Diego

A Winter Wonderland at Lake Cuyamaca this morning at 9:10 am, Feb. 24, 2023, from a livecam.

But flatland San Diegans should not even think about driving to this scene. The roads are way too dangerous for you beachgoers.

At 7:40 am 2/24/23

