Lake Cuyamaca Has Snow But OB Doesn’t

Lake Cuyamaca definitely has snow. This screen capture from the livecam was taken at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, 2/23/23.

The livecams at Mt. Laguna Lodge and in downtown Julian were not working this morning around the same time.

But OB’s was:

Taken at 10:30 this morning. No snow … yet. The last time it really snowed in OB, I believe, was in the winter of 1966-67.

Plus it snowed in OB during the Fifties. (Anyone have photos?)