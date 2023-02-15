A True Happy Valentines Day

By Judi Curry

Sometimes, when things look darkest, a prism of sunshine shines through and wipes out that darkness.

Yesterday I posted a friendly warning to my neighbors on Next Door regarding some extra large raccoons roaming the neighborhood. In a few cases they have attacked small dogs and/or cats that have gotten in their way .

Changing the topic, many of you know that I lost my beloved Golden Retriever in November. Even though I have adopted another dog, my love for Golden’s has been strong.

In the article I wrote about the raccoons several people asked me if I was aware of the Golden that was looking for a home? Sue Feldman had posted that she was looking for a home for Rex, a 7 year old male Golden Retriever. I had missed Sue’s post and as more people wrote about Rex, I waited until 7:45am to call Sue .

The more we talked the more we realized how much in common we had together. I told her about my loss of Shadow and my rescue of Precious. And the more we talked the more Sue thought I was a perfect match for Rex. She discussed my interest with the man that was fostering Rex -Scott- and he said he’d feel better if we could meet. So we did! Today !

Rex was skittish at first; afraid to use the doggy door, but got along so well with Precious we knew it was a match.

And so, on this Valentines Day 2023, my family increased by one Golden Retriever, and the cloud hanging over my head for the past 3 months has lifted and flown away. I am so stoked and want to thank my neighbors that alerted me to Rex; and I want to thank Sue and Scott for trusting me with this marvelous living creature.

And if you are looking out your window and see someone trying to walk to dogs at the same time, a friendly prayer of success would be appreciate