Recent Snow in San Diego Mountains Is Going Fast

February 15, 2023

Live cam at Mt. Laguna Lodge. Shot taken at 10:35 am this morning, 2/15/23. Two hours earlier the roof top in the foreground was all white.

Shot from live cam at Lake Cuyamaca this morning.

