Recent Snow in San Diego Mountains Is Going Fast

Live cam at Mt. Laguna Lodge. Shot taken at 10:35 am this morning, 2/15/23. Two hours earlier the roof top in the foreground was all white.
Shot from live cam at Lake Cuyamaca this morning.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Staff on February 15, 2023 · 0 comments
in San Diego
Live cam at Mt. Laguna Lodge. Shot taken at 10:35 am this morning, 2/15/23. Two hours earlier the roof top in the foreground was all white.
Shot from live cam at Lake Cuyamaca this morning.
Older Article: A True Happy Valentines Day
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 0 comments… add one now }