Covid in San Diego Killed Local Republicans at Higher Rates Than Democrats After the Vaccine

After the Vaccine, Republicans Became Far More Likely to Die with Covid-19 Than Democrats
A Voice of San Diego analysis of death certificates and public voter files reveals that partisan affiliation was a predictor of one’s likelihood to perish during year two of the pandemic. Those who decline to identify with a party also saw a higher rate of death.
by Will Huntsberry and Jesse Marx / Voice of San Diego / January 30, 2023
America’s partisan divide isn’t only bitter. It’s deadly.
During the first year of the pandemic, Democrats died at higher rates than Republicans. But during the second year, as Covid vaccines became widely available, Republicans in San Diego County began dying at significantly higher rates than Democrats, a new analysis by Voice of San Diego found.
That finding might sound familiar. But other prominent analyses only surmised Republicans died at higher rates, by comparing Covid death rates to voting patterns. Voice’s analysis actually matched the names of people who died from Covid in San Diego County to their political party affiliation.
Republicans were 39 percent more likely to die with Covid during year two of the pandemic, even after adjusting for the fact that they tend to be older than Democrats. Independent voters — who belong to no political party — were also 30 percent more likely to die than Democrats during the pandemic’s second year.
For the balance of this report, please go here.
{ 6 comments… read them below or add one }
Free will is a bitch sometimes ain’t it. The greatest conundrum in this entire thing is when comparing stance on vaccine mandates vs. abortion.
“My body, my choice”…. says the pro-choice liberal, AND the anti-vax republican.
“Your selfishness is harming others”… says the pro-life republican AND the pro-vax liberal.
Sorry trigger, you are comparing apples and oranges. HER having an abortion does not affect you (other than your feelings). YOUR failure to get vaccinated certainly has an affect on those around you.
Mmmm….popcorn!!!
Interesting that adding the 2 years the death rates appear equal. In year 1 many Dems who were in poor health could have died, so dropped the year 2 number.
Since the death rate flipped, it may also involve the spread through different communities in SD, early on in Democratic-leaning areas and later in Repubulican-leaning areas.
Additionally, the study doesn’t seem to have vaccine status of those who died in year 1 or 2. If Republicans are not as concerned about having a bad outcome regardless of vaccine status, Dems may be more cautious regardless of vaccine status or mask-wearing.
It seems to not have enough information to prove a point.
This was from a medical/science article that I read last month comparing death rates between Trump voters and non-Trump voters. It’s not really ‘new’ news, just re-written with a different author name using San Diego stats instead of national ones.
An article from Jan 2022 stated that death certificates are hiding large numbers of death-by-covid using euphemisms by coroners NOT putting down infected but by sudden ‘unexpected’ heart attacks etc etc when the contributing factor was they had Covid. Mostly in GOP states with GOP coroners following the ‘wishes’ of the GOP families…
In Oct. 2022 a different article came out saying being GOP is now a ‘risk factor’ for catching Covid. I think I posted that in the RAG already somewhere.
Unfortunately I have somehow locked a bunch of articles and can’t open them without contacting ‘the administrator.’ I have no idea what I did (had a desk lamp fall on the keyboard when the computer was on which started this warning pop-up) but I can’t paste links since I can’t get to them. I’m not good with computers…how do I unlock documents??
___
And honestly trig-digit, the term ‘pro-life republicans’ is a sham. If they were they would ALL be strong anti-war protestors, anti-death penalty, would NEVER own a handgun since they supposedly follow the ‘Prince of Peace’ non-violent hippy turn-the-other-cheek Jewish dude, and would fully support and fund food, housing, medical care, education, etc AFTER the little human was born. And they don’t. Once it’s born they wash their hands of caring about it and the baby and mother are kicked to the curb to survive or perish.
What they truly are is Forced Birthers. Which, seeing as Christianity is an offshoot of Judaism being as Jesus was a Jew (but you already knew that, right?) like pretty much everybody else in that book, it’s all quite ridiculous for Judaeo-Christians to be against abortion since it is not against the mother religion. Forcing any Hebrew to have a baby is AGAINST their religion, and doing so is against the Constitutional separation of church & state. So much for religious freedom in this country, eh?
___
And, according to the LAW at the time, Mary was a criminal who committed a crime punishable by DEATH:
The Biblical tale of Joseph and Mary is an unconventional one for its time.
The Gospels say Mary produced the son of God by virgin birth, before she moved in with Joseph. That would have meant Mary birthed a child out of wedlock, which was punishable by death.
How did this delicate situation turn into a cornerstone of Christianity, celebrated with tidings of comfort and joy? That’s a question that’s been asked for more than 2,000 years.
From shame to radiance: Mary got pregnant while living in her parents’ home, before her marriage to Joseph was consummated, according to the Gospels. The out-of-wedlock birth, difficult in that era, has been portrayed with radiance in accounts and paintings, such as Raphael’s take on the couple’s marriage (at top) and Guido Reni’s “The Nativity at Night”
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/history-magazine/article/jesus-first-christmas-bethlehem-mary-joseph-ancient-palestine-bethlehem
__
In other words, Jesus was illegitimate. When my dad was drafted during Korea, that word was stamped across the top of his induction papers in big red letters. First time he found out about it as granny never told him he was adopted at birth from a teenage mother.
Did it bother jesus that he was a bast**d I wonder? It sure was a social no-no in this country in the 1950s…
___
Chris: popcorn sounds good! I’m assuming you are expecting controversy so did I help? I have one microwave bag left out in the shop but it’s just too damned cold, it was below zero again last night. I wonder if it’ll pop in these temperatures?
Maybe when I bring wood in and walk the wheelbarrow back out to the woodshed I’ll try to cook it…
sealintheSelkirks
I have an old fashioned popper. Tastes much better than microwaved.