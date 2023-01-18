Pickleball Players Offer ‘Compromise’: Half of 12 Tennis Courts at Robb Field to Be Temporarily for Pickleball

The Pickleball Association of San Diego has proposed a “Managed Pickleball Facility at Robb Field”. The group last week met with the Parks Director, his staff, the Mayor’s staff, and tennis representatives and proposed a compromise. Here is the Association’s statement from Jan. 15:

We proposed a compromise: Temporarily repurpose half of the 12 tennis courts at Robb Field into dedicated pickleball courts, funded and managed by our nonprofit organization. This would be an interim solution for pickleball players until a pickleball facility at Robb Field is built from scratch at a future date.

The Parks Department, Mayor’s office, Pickleball, and Tennis all agree that a dedicated pickleball facility is needed at Robb Field.

By tackling the short-term problem, we can then work with the City on longer-term solutions to better support the future growth of pickleball. This compromise is carefully crafted to be a major win for Robb Field and the broader community. We eagerly await a decision from the Parks and Mayor’s office.

View the visual rendering above.

Last October, the Peninsula Tennis Club came up with their own options for Robb Field, including pickleball courts. And back in March 2022, the Ocean Beach Planning Board came up with their “compromise.”