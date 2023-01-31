Peninsula Planners Told By City It Will No Longer Review Proposed Accessory Dwelling Units

By Geoff Page

The Peninsula Community Planning Board’s regularly monthly meeting, Thursday, January 19, was relatively unremarkable until a certain piece of very remarkable information popped up, almost routinely. It appears the evisceration of the planning board system has begun.

About one hour into the meeting, the PCPB reached the point in its agenda called “Applicant-Initiated Action Items.” Board chair, Fred Kosmo, pointed out that there were no projects on the agenda and explained why. Kosmo said that the PCPB’s Project Review subcommittee chair, Joe Holasek, informed him of a change at the city.

The planning boards will no longer be reviewing projects involving accessory dwelling units or ADUs. So, how does removing projects – the most common and of numerous projects these days – from planning board review square with the following?

Overview of Community Planning Groups

There has been long-standing citizen involvement in planning in the City of San Diego. The City Council adopted policies in the 1960s and 1970s that established and recognized community planning groups as formal mechanisms for community input in the land use decision-making processes. Community planning groups (CPG) provide citizens with an opportunity for involvement in advising the City Council, the Planning Commission, and other decision-makers on development projects, general or community plan amendments, rezonings and public facilities. The recommendations of the planning groups are integral components of the planning process, and are highly regarded by the City Council and by staff.

That is taken directly from the city’s planning department website,

It seems the city is wasting no time in “streamlining” the development process by removing as much public review as there is. There is no doubt that this will extend to any project review the boards used to do because the city is cutting the planning boards entirely from the formal review process.

Instead of planning boards being on the actual process list for permitting projects, the groups will be relegated to providing advice to the city, if they want to. Developers will no longer need to go before these groups. And the city will have even less of a reason to listen to them than they do now.

The groups will not be automatically alerted to new projects or forwarded plans and documents either. Not only has the stature of planning groups been greatly diminished, the group’s effort to try and keep up with projects will be greatly hampered.

In what can only be described as a major understatement, Kosmo concluded that, “It may be an area of concern.”

Vendor Ordinance

The city’s new vendor ordinance is now in effect, but another revelation at the PCPB meeting was also very surprising. San Diego Police Department Community Relations Officer David Surwilo was asked about enforcement of the rules in the new vendor ordinance. As anyone knows, rules that are not enforced are useless.

Surwilo explained that primary enforcement will be the responsibility of Code Enforcement and park rangers. The SDPD will be involved only as necessary. Let that sink in. Anyone who has dealt with the completely understaffed Code Enforcement Department will be disheartened by this news. Code Enforcement is understaffed and under funded and has been for years.

As for the park rangers, well there are only a few of them. The one assigned to Sunset Cliffs Park, for example, is, or was at least, responsible for the area all the way to La Jolla. Equally understaffed and underfunded.

What will probably happen is these two “enforcement” groups will be alerted continuously to violations by the public until there is an unmanageable backlog. Surwilo did not say the police will never be involved as their role may still be under discussion. The main problem may be that the police force is also considerably understaffed.

Terminal One

The representative for the airport, Ivonne Velazquez, advised the group of an important closed road at the airport. People wishing to return to Point Loma from Terminal One are used to a ramp that turned them onto Harbor Drive north. That ramp will be closed for several weeks. A return north will mean going south first and then turning around at some point to go back north.

Board member Paul Webb experienced this the night before the PCPB meeting when he returned to San Diego. Webb said there was virtually nothing to alert drivers to this change, including no signage to speak of. Webb described a bit of a chaotic evening as cars tried to figure the change out. Fortunately, this situation is temporary.

Traffic Letter

The PCPB’s very busy Traffic & Transportation subcommittee presented a letter for the city that was unanimously approved.

RE: Request traffic safety mitigations and lighting be installed along north bound Nimitz at the right turn ramp to head east on a West Point Loma Boulevard.

The Peninsula Community Board and community members would like to advocate for safety improvements at the crosswalk located on Nimitz and West Point Loma Boulevard.

Additional signage to alert drivers of the crossing area Pedestrian Crossing Striping on the street leading to the crossing area. Rumble bumps installed before the crossing area Installation of a raised crosswalk Installation of a streetlight over the area to promote visibility of pedestrians in the dark.



The only reason given for this letter requesting various safety “mitigations” was that there had been a news segment on the crosswalk at this location as having “visibility issues.” Nothing was said about any actual serious incidents at this location.

Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Priorities letter

A second letter outlining the PCPB’s budget priorities for the next city fiscal year was also presented and approved. The letter can be viewed here

The letter contained three categories of recommendations, “Service Items,” “Traffic Safety Items (pedestrian & bicycle),” and “Point Loma Street Improvements.”

The Service Items category contained four subcategories:

Street sweeping program Vegetation Encroachment on Bike Lanes Public Safety Parks & Environment

The Traffic Safety Items category contained a list of seven items, five of which were items the PCPB has requested in the past. This new letter referenced previous letters dealing with those requests. These involved:

Intersection Improvements at Westbound Sports Arena Blvd and West Point Loma Blvd West Mission Bay Drive Bridge Connections Froude and Voltaire Flashing Beacon Scott Street Traffic and Pedestrian safety request K Street design of Catalina, Santa Barbara and Hill Nimitz/I-8 Traffic Safety Request Traffic calming and safety improvements to Nimitz & Evergreen

Numbers 4, 5, and 6 all have previously approved and sent letters posted on the PCPB website.

The “Point Loma Street Improvements” category stated:

“Repaving is needed on the following streets with class IV bike lanes, improved pedestrian crossings, and ADA access:

Oleander Drive and Oleander Place resurfacing Barnard St. Repair Valeta St. between Camulos St. and Famosa Blvd. Evergreen between Canon & Talbot Worden between Bob & Valeta

Elections

The PCPB will hold its yearly election in March when five seats will be open. The board is looking for people to run for the seats. Last year, the response was so underwhelming that an election was unnecessary as the number of candidates matched the number of vacancies. This was a first for the PCPB.

The board formed a subcommittee that will schedule a candidate forum in February and will conduct the March election.

Anyone wishing to run for a seat must have attended at least one PCPB meeting in the past year. There is still time to attend the February meeting. And, for reasons that make no sense, attendance at the candidate forum will qualify even though that meeting does not resemble a regular monthly meeting in any way at all.

Other News