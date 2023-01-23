OBcean Is ‘Officially Over Disneyland’

An OBcean has just posted on facebook: “I’m officially over Disneyland!” Then the person posted a time and expense chart to show their grief. We thought it timely and funny and and not so-funny and reposted it.

I think I’m officially over Disneyland. I’ve gone so many times that I have hit my lifetime limit of waiting in line for minimal amounts of entertainment value. We even went on a very low attendance day and I still left feeling meh about the place.

Here’s the chart: