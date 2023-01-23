Democratic City Councilmembers Sounding More Like Republicans – Now Want to Charge Homeless for Use of Public Restrooms

What’s the big deal with having a totally-Democratic City Council if they all start sounding like Republicans? That’s what’s happening in San Diego. The City Council now wants to start charging homeless people — and others — for using public restrooms.

City elected leaders say they could solve the shortage of downtown restrooms by charging users “a nominal fee,” as much as, say, a quarter or 50 cents. Plus, they claim unhoused people would be actually better off because they would have access to more and clean public restrooms. That’s more of a Republican view, isn’t it? Let folks pull themselves up by their own bootstraps and plug in a quarter or two to go to the bathroom.

To charges that it is cruel and inhumane to charge homeless people for the right to use a restroom, city officials repeat the mantra, ‘homeless people would be better off, because there would be so many more clean and safe public restrooms.’ But if homeless people don’t have money to use the public facility, they’ll just go outdoors or some other place. To think otherwise is, frankly, doublethink.

Before going into these ridiculous claims, let’s pause a moment and reflect on the fact that unhoused people in downtown, in Ocean Beach and elsewhere have been asking and clamoring for more public restrooms for at least the last 15 years. During a series of town-hall meetings over the issue of homeless people in Ocean Beach back in 2009 and 2010, the number one complaint or ask was for more public restrooms.

Back in 2011, when the Rag covered the Occupy Movement in downtown San Diego, one of the main complaints that unhoused people had who had come in contact with activists was the lack of public restrooms. Remember the hepatitis outbreak? In September 2017 the Union-Tribune Watchdog reported that, “San Diego officials were warned about restroom shortage repeatedly before hepatitis outbreak.”

In November 2017, the UT reported that, “San Diego leaders rejected calls for higher volume of restrooms downtown, but built one for $2 million.”

The issue of the lack of public places to go has been a constant. And city leaders and officials have dragged their feet on the issue for longer than any of the current Democrats have been on Council. Denial and avoidance.

So, now, instead of building or installing more public restrooms, they want to charge the homeless, the tourists and everyone else. In order to do this, it turns out, they have to overturn a nearly half-century state law that bans pay toilets.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera has been the leading voice on pay to pee. He was quoted in the U-T:

“This is not meant to be a barrier to access, but to actually increase the number of restrooms that we have out there. We’ve heard from multiple people in the community that they would gladly pay a quarter or 50 cents for access to a clean restroom.”

In December, Elo-Rivera’s proposal was unanimously endorsed by the City Council — all Democrats except one. They also added overturning the state ban on pay toilets to the city’s Sacramento lobbying priorities for 2023.

As the U-T reported:

The state ban specifically prohibits cities from charging fees to help cover the costs of operating public restrooms, so the council voted to “support legislation that allows local jurisdictions to implement cost-recovery measures for public bathroom access.”

California was part of a national movement in the 1970s that prompted more than a dozen states to ban pay toilets. That push was led by a group called the Committee to End Pay Toilets in America, which said access to free restrooms should be a basic human right.

The group also complained that pay toilets were sexist because at the time many of them charged for use of stalls while making use of urinals free. …

Mayor Todd Gloria said in 2021 that San Diego was committed to having a clean and safe public restroom within a quarter mile — roughly a five-minute walk — of any location downtown.

But a study released last month by San Diego State University shows there aren’t nearly enough restrooms to fulfill that pledge. There are only two 24-hour public restrooms downtown, with most of the area’s 20 other public restrooms operating about 10 hours per day.

San Diego’s lack of downtown restrooms has been highlighted by four county grand jury reports. It has also been blamed for the hepatitis A outbreak in 2017, which killed 20 and sickened 582 more, and a 2021 outbreak of Shigella that infected more than 45 people.

Here’s some responses:

Bob McElroy, a homeless advocate who runs the nonprofit Alpha Project, agreed that the proposal simultaneously raised concerns and had some merit.“I can see the logic behind it, and maybe it’s a smart move,” he said. “Generating revenue for more restrooms makes sense, but that’s not going to fly with the omeless population.” McElroy said many homeless people have no money on them at all . “If they have to go and they don’t have 25 cents, they’re just going to go where they normally do — not in a restroom,” he said.

a homeless advocate who runs the nonprofit Alpha Project, agreed that the proposal simultaneously raised concerns and had some merit.“I can see the logic behind it, and maybe it’s a smart move,” he said. “Generating revenue for more restrooms makes sense, but that’s not going to fly with the omeless population.” . “If they have to go and they don’t have 25 cents, they’re just going to go where they normally do — not in a restroom,” he said. Michael McConnell, another homeless advocate and a vocal critic of many city homelessness policies, was also conflicted. “I can see both sides,” he said. “If you charged, people wouldn’t camp out inside restrooms as often, and there would be many more clean and safe restrooms. But it would kind of suck if somebody’s got to go and they can’t because they can’t pay.”

another homeless advocate and a vocal critic of many city homelessness policies, was also conflicted. “I can see both sides,” he said. “If you charged, people wouldn’t camp out inside restrooms as often, and there would be many more clean and safe restrooms. But Mitchelle Woodson, executive director of the homeless advocacy group Think Dignity, strongly objected to the idea of pay toilets. “This is ridiculous — I’m against any charge for a basic human need,” said Woodson, whose group helped coordinate the recent SDSU restroom study. “I’d be against it whether it’s 25 cents or $25.”

Woodson said the downtown restroom problem was caused by decades of city negligence and that the solution is not to start charging homeless people for restroom use. She said the city should pay for an adequate number of clean and safe restrooms downtown and stop complaining about the costs, contending the city will save money it’s now spending on “reactive” efforts to cope with homelessness and public health problems.

So, yeah, what’s the big deal with an all-Democratic council?