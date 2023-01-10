Most of Storm Damage to Ocean Beach Pier Is in Its New Railings

By Geoff Page

The UT ran a story on Sunday, January 8, about the OB Pier damage. In the story were three pictures. On close examination, it was apparent that two of the three pictures are of a section of old railing. These pictures show a stanchion that detached from the deck. This was the only part of the old railing to suffer damage.

The third picture piqued this writer’s interest because it showed the new railing, new this year.

This year, about 1,000 feet of rail on the south side was replaced. The stanchions are all new and were all moved back about 18” from the edge of the pier, which was where the old stanchions were. This was done because the edge of the pier is so badly deteriorated. The only way to set the new stanchions in good concrete was to move them in.

The picture looked odd from a construction point of view. Why did the rails all seem to detach identically and only from one end?

A view of the whole pier on the south side revealed something disturbing. The new railing is damaged from one end to the other, virtually all of it.

What is disturbing is that the old rail sections only suffered one area of damage, the one shown in the UT article with the downed stanchion.

What is also disturbing is that much of the new rail damage is to areas in the higher section of the pier.

This extensive damage to brand new railing, and the way the rail planks disconnected so uniformly from one end but not the other, hints to this writer at the very real possibility of inferior construction work or inferior repair design.

Yes, this was big surf and a big tide, but why did only the new rail get damaged, why so much of it, and why was the railing up as high as the restaurant damaged? Perhaps the city will have some answers at its next pier meeting.