Reader Rant: ‘San Diego does not have a luxury housing shortage’

The following on point Letter to the Editor today 1-9-23 at the U-T says it all:

By Lisa Mortensen

San Diego does not have a luxury housing shortage.

“America’s Finest City” has a shortage of affordable housing.

As long as San Diego’s for-profit developer donors are given carte blanche to build without oversight or proper foresight on what the future holds, the housing shortage will only get worse.

Expanding the transit walkability index from one half mile to one mile does not account for terrain, safety or schedules.

Without upgrading vital transportation infrastructure and eliminating the for-profit component, in five to 10 years, we will have a surplus of expensive, empty buildings, for-lease signs at businesses who are unable to get customers to their restaurants due to lack of parking, and, sadly, still no viable public transit system.

Fool us once, shame on you, fool us twice, shame on us. We are the taxpayers/voters who hired the Mayor and City Council to work for us. Let San Diegans have a say on our future.

Lisa Mortensen is a resident of Mission Hills.