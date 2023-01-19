‘It’s Extremely Scary’ — Convoy Businesses Concerned With Loss of 300 Parking Spaces Because of New Bike Lanes

By Kelvin Henry /SanDiego7 News /January 13, 2023

The Kearny Mesa Community Plan which was adopted in 2020 will have changes coming to the Convoy District in 2023.

One of the changes will be the addition of bike lanes. The bike lanes are a part of a plan to add alternative transportation options to the area.

“I know a parking study was just recently completed that outlined the potential of what spaces would be lost, but the bigger question that hasn’t been answered yet is how many parking spaces can be gained through other mitigation measures so that net number is what we are most interested in,” San Diego City Councilmember Kent Lee said.

The net number is important because business owners in the area are concerned the plan will see approximately 300 parking spaces lost because of the bike lanes.

“We are not opposed to the bike lanes we are opposed to putting the cart before the horse. They are taking 288 spaces with no plans of where to put those 288 cars,” Dumpling Inn Owner Sandy Tobin said.

