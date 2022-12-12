Police Searching for Man Who Detonated ‘Cricket Bomb’ in Dusty Rhodes Park Restroom Sunday Morning

San Diego police are searching for a man responsible for detonating a so-called “cricket bomb” in a restroom at Dusty Rhodes Park Sunday morning, Dec. 11.

One man was in the restroom at the time of the explosion but was not injured, although he did suffer ringing in his ears. He called police around 8:45 am.

The victim told police another man had exited the restroom as he walked in. Now, police are looking for a 45 to 50-year-old suspect described as a 6 feet tall white male wearing a red shirt and pants.

During the investigation, the city’s Metro Arson Strike Team and bomb squad found remnants of a small “cricket” bomb in the restroom. A “cricket bomb” is an improvised explosive device with shrapnel that is thrown when the explosive goes off, potentially injuring people close by.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

News sources:

CBS8