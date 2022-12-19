Jan. 6 Committee Refers Trump to Justice Department for Prosecution of 4 Crimes

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol voted today, Monday, Dec. 19, to send to Justice Department prosecutors a recommendation that the former president Trump be charged with four crimes:

inciting or assisting an insurrection,

obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress,

conspiracy to defraud the United States and

conspiracy to make a false statement.

The move has no legal weight, but marks the first time Congress has made such a referral for a former president. Washington Post

There’s more. The committee is referring four Republican House members to the Ethics Commmittee for ignoring the panel’s subpoenas:

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Reps.

Jim Jordan (Ohio),

Scott Perry (Pa.), and

Andy Biggs (Ariz.) —

The committee released the first part of its final report.

Panel members have agreed to make all evidence and transcripts of depositions publicly available. Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said most “non-sensitive” materials would be released by the end of the year. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chairwoman, accused Trump of an “utter moral failure and a clear dereliction of duty” and said he is “unfit for any office.” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a panel member, said that Trump used prolific fundraising based on his false claims of voter fraud in “concerning” ways. Some of the money was used to “provide or offer employment to witnesses,” Lofgren said.