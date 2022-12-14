Empty Bike Lanes: Did a Small Well-Organized Special Interest Group of Biking Enthusiasts Rip-Off San Diegans?

The San Diego Union-Tribune ran a guest Op-Ed on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with an online headline of “Empty bike lanes a telling comment on who has clout in San Diego.”

Bill Slack, a retired former university administrator who now lives in Golden Hill, asked a pertinent question after seeing hardly any bicycles along the bike paths on 30th Street which he frequents often:

Is this a monumental rip-off perpetrated by a very small but clearly well-organized special interest group of biking enthusiasts?

Slack continues:

Part of the plan forecasts that 10 percent of the working population in the city will bike to work in the near future. Millions of dollars have been spent facilitating this remarkable goal by constructing bicycle lanes or pathways throughout the city and many more millions are scheduled to be spent. Vehicular parking has been erased to accommodate an elaborate network of barriers, street markings, traffic lights unique to bike traffic, and other modifications to persuade and allow the biking public to commute in safety.

There is a problem, however, a yawning problem. The public is not biking. The pathways are empty. And the public is not biking for a good reason: San Diego is not Copenhagen, Stockholm or Amsterdam. These cities enjoy flat terrain and their denizens ride bikes in great numbers. In fact, flocks of bicycles swoop in and out of traffic patterns designed uniquely for them; it is very impressive. They stop at stop signs and stoplights; even signal when turning. There is a vibrant culture that nourishes and protects those who bike — to work, to shop, to get around.

San Diego, however, is built around a beautiful and complex network of canyons and bluffs which result in a terrain with hills. Big hills! Bike enthusiasts in great shape in their tight, colorful getups find biking this terrain a great workout and indeed it is a great workout! But for an overwhelming part of the population, it is a workout that they either can’t physically manage nor are simply not up for.

