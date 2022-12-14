Final Design for Ocean Beach Library

The final design for the Ocean Beach Library has been unleashed by the City. The current “art deco” entrance is being preserved in the $11.9 million expansion of one of San Diego’s oldest neighborhood libraries, originally built in 1928.

Construction won’t begin, however, until the winter of 2024. Completion is expected the spring of 2026.

The expansion, when completed will include 4,300-square-feet and will require the removal of the annex building. Facilities in the new library will include:

Book Collection Area

Study Rooms

New Restrooms

Meeting Room

Community Meeting Room with a Kitchenette

Office Space

Teen Area

Large Meeting Space that opens to outdoor patio area

The new expansion has been a long time coming. City planners and engineers had come up with a design back in 2001-02 for an expanded library — using the current front but creating a courtyard with trees, benches, gardens and new buildings. In fact, the OB Planning Board was shown a model for the new expansion and approved it. Then plans for a new library were dropped and disappeared off the radar of city politicians and officials. For nearly two decades.

At one point, then-Mayor Jerry Sanders wanted to completely close OB’s library for budgetary reasons (along with other libraries). But the coastal village rallied to save the library and forced Sanders to back down. He later cited OB’s response as the reason he dropped the whole idea of closing libraries across the city.

Friends of the OB Library later rekindled pressure on the city and our electeds for a new library. And after several bumps along the road of crafting a model with community input, the city has come up with the latest design.

There was a $3 million anonymous donation plus Jen Campbell kicked in a meager $150,000 to make the total amount needed.