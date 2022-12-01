December 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting — December 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

December Recommended by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention As part of the Regional Gun Violence Reduction Program, the County of San Diego is hosting a number of Listening Sessions on Gun Violence to get input from the community. There are several in person and one virtual session. This is your opportunity to let the Board of Supervisors know your opinions and experiences of gun violence. More info: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/…/SD%20Listening… and https://www.facebook.com/sd4gvp/

December 1st Thursday 11 am – 12 pm Save California Solar! – Press conference and rally Event by Solar Rights Alliance, Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation, SDUSC and San Diego 350 St. Stephen’s Church of God in Christ 5825 Imperial Ave San Diego 92114 California is a solar state where the sun belongs to everyone. Popular policies like net metering are helping millions of middle and working class Californians tap into the sun’s power to save money and clean up our air. Big utilities like SDG&E see solar as competition and are lobbying state officials to make it more expensive for everyday people to get solar.

On November 10th, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) proposed to drastically reduce the credit new solar users would receive for selling excess power back to the grid. If adopted at their scheduled meeting on December 15th, the CPUC’s proposal will cut the growth of solar in half and shut millions of working Californians out of the benefits of rooftop solar and batteries. It will also make it harder or impossible for churches, nonprofits, and other community organizations to install on-site solar. This is a big utility profit grab at the expense of the public and planet that is out of step with California’s clean energy goals. We are asking Governor Newsom to support rooftop solar for the public and stop the utility profit grab. Solar supporters and climate activists are rallying statewide, Thursday, December 1, at 11am, to put the CPUC on notice that they can’t kill solar in California without a fight! We encourage you to make and bring a sign! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1435/?instance_id=376

December 1st Thursday 6 pm Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Celebration Event by Project New Village and recommended by San Diego Food System Alliance Fleet Science Center (located in the heart of Balboa Park at the east end of the El Prado pathway, next to the majestic Bea Evenson Fountain).. This gathering is going to be incredibly meaningful and joyous—celebrating the achievements of Fannie Lou Hamer, an uncompromising advocate for social justice and a forerunner in the #foodjustice movement, and an important fundraiser for the creation of The Village, an equitable food-orientated development project in Southeastern San Diego.

Tickets are still available! Join us: https://www.classy.org/…/fannie-lou-hamer…/e442186

December 2nd Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday Green New Deal at UC San Diego Take a break from studying and join us in the Climate Action Lab for our last First Friday meeting of the quarter! This month’s meeting will feature a Q&A with PhD student Monica Nelson who attended COP27, as well as a recap of past actions and simple ways to get involved in our fight for a fossil-free UCSD. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=443599447962891&set=a.397034095952760

December 2nd Friday 11 am – 2 pm EST Fire Drill Fridays: Back in the Streets with Jane Fonda Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC 20004 Fire Drill Fridays is getting back in the streets! Jane Fonda and friends will lead the first in-person FDF rally in almost three years We’re coming together in the heart of America’s halls of power to sound the alarm that we’re facing a climate crisis and politicians better start acting like it. Join Greenpeace USA, the Fire Drill Fridays family, climate justice movement allies, and a fabulous lineup of speakers, including elected officials, frontline activists, an award-winning brass band, and celebrity guests for the first climate-centered in-person rally in D.C. after the recent midterm election.

It will be a movement space to come together in solidarity and take concrete steps to hold politicians’ feet to the fire to deliver the kind of climate action that science and justice demands. Make your voice heard and demand a cleaner, greener, healthier world. And, of course, wear your red! Can’t make it in person? Not to worry – we’ll be live-streaming the event on firedrillfridays.com, FDF Facebook, Greenpeace USA Twitter, and Greenpeace USA YouTube, so you can rally with us, from wherever you are! More info: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/530379/

December 2nd Friday 5 pm – 9 pm 4th Annual Vegan Food, Toy & Supply Drive Event by Vegan San Diego and First Friday Night Market! Grossmont Center 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa You can expect the usual awesome First Friday atmosphere, with the added joy of giving back to our local nonprofit community. We’ll be accepting food, toys and supplies for a bunch of community partners to benefit humans and animals alike More info: https://www.facebook.com/VeganInSanDiego and https://www.facebook.com/firstfridaynightmarket

December 2nd Friday 7 pm – December 4th Sunday 3:30 pm CCL December Climate Conference Event by Citizens Climate Lobby On Sat., Dec. 3rd at our Climate Conference you can pick a policy area you’re interested in and go deep! Each session will cover the different types of policies and projects to look out for in 2023 and how to mobilize to push these areas forward nationally and locally. Topics include: Healthy Forests with Joel Pannell of Urban Forest Policy for American Forests and CCL’s Jamari Hartley, Building Electrification & Efficiency with Ari Matusiak of Rewiring America and CCL’s Tony Sirna, Clean Energy Permitting Reform with Xan Fishman of the Bipartisan Policy Center and CCL’s Ben Pendergrass, and Carbon Pricing & Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms with Shuting Pomerleau from the Niskanen Center& CCL’s Kyle Kammien More info: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/climate-change-conferences/fall/

December 3rd Saturday 10 am – 11am Green Living Tour Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation —137 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024 Would you like to live a more sustainable lifestyle? Visit us at our home base in Encinitas as we will walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health, and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now! You’ll see sustainability in action as you explore our worm bins, grey water systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more. You will also witness a live Food Cycle compost build! If you find the inspiration to purchase composting supplies or borrow tools, our store and lending shed will be open. We also encourage you to bring your e-waste to drop off! The tour is free with a suggested donation of $10 .More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/green-living-tour-dec-2022/

December 3rd Saturday 10:45 am – 1 pm Protest @ Del Mar Race Track Event by Ellen Ericksen Ongoing protest to bring awareness to the thousands of horses that die in this country every year. We will meet inside the track at the entrance from the parking lot. This is the last protest of the season, until the summer meet in July 2023. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/672305297834624/?ref=newsfeed

December 3rd Saturday 5:05pm – the OB Holiday Parade on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach

December 4th Sunday 3 pm Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Join us in the workshop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $85 More info: https://www.solobee.com/store/p27/Build_a_Bungalow_Workshop_Dec._4%2C_3pm.html

December 4th Sunday 5:30 pm – 9 pm Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego film night “Black is, Black Ain’t” The Hamlett Coffee Shop & Apothecary 7801 Broadway, Lemon Grove 91945 As we celebrate World AIDS Day, we cannot forget all our friends, family members, and everyone who we have lost to AIDS. This screening is co-sponsored by the @the_gender_phluid_collective . More info: https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org/photos/a.588076761746950/1107993836421904/ and https://www.instagram.com/p/ClRIg2hrd6L/

December 7th Wednesday 7 am – 8 am Air pollution, Climate and Health By Health Effects Institute (HEI) recommended by CleanEarth4Kids Listen live to Dr. Pallavi Pant meeting with Dr. María Neira, World Health Organization, and Ms. Jane Burston, Clean Air Fund, to talk about air pollution, climate and health. More info: https://cleanearth4kids.org/calendar#event=75115426;instance=20221207070000?popup=1

December 7th Wednesday 6:30 pm – 8 pm Clean Energy Supply Forum presented by The Protect Our Communities Foundation, Co-sponsors San Diego City College, San Diego 350, Climate Action Campaign and Sustainable Urban Network. San Diego City College, 1313 Park Blvd, San Diego, 92101, Building MS #162. Please join us as we address the County’s Regional Decarbonization Framework specifically related to clean energy and where it fits in the climate debate. This event will be moderated by San Diego’s League of Women Voters. Panel guests from San Diego Community Power, San Diego County’s Regional Decarbonization Framework and Protect Our Communities Foundation. Registration for event: https://tinyurl.com/5n6srj38

December 7th Wednesday 5 pm – 8 pm Join Business For Good at San Diego Made Factory 2031 Commercial St

San Diego 92113 Join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie as we celebrate 2022’s victories and to recognize the amazing business leaders in our community. Environmental Hero,? Immigration Advocate?, Housing & Homelessness Hero?, Employer of the Year? Community, Partner of the Year. ? This event is FREE for Business For Good members (registration is still required), $30 for non-members. Your ticket includes two drink tickets and food, so bring your friends, colleagues, and loved ones to close the year together on a high note. Note: Complimentary member prices are only available for pre-sale. At-the-door tickets are $10 for members, $35 for non-members! More info: https://members.businessforgoodsd.com/calendar/Details/2022-end-of-the-year-social-792595?sourceTypeId=Website

December 7th Wednesday 6 pm – 8 pm Ugly Sweater Mixer Event by Think Dignity The Rabbit Hole 3377 Adams Ave., San Diego 92116 Time to celebrate a year of hard work with our annual Ugly Sweater Mixer! Enjoy great food and drinks with our team and fellow Dignity Defenders at and get a chance to win in our raffle and ugly sweater contest! General admission is $25, and sustaining members can attend for free. Register today at www.thinkdignity.org/ugly-sweater-mixer/ More info: Think Dignity is a homeless advocacy organization. https://www.thinkdignity.org/ugly-sweater-mixer/?fbclid=IwAR1XNgD3dk-oSZShv4BMWYD89XeMA2BehN6SMo4p2axHu8v4d_XpPtZIL_A

December 8th Thursday 7:30 pm Voices of Our City Choir A Bright Night of Song St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral 2728 Sixth Ave. San Diego 92103 Reconnecting San Diego’s unsheltered neighbors with hope and housing through the healing power of music, individualized care and advocacy Join us for our annual Holiday Fundraiser and celebrate the light in all of us. $75 More info: https://www.voicesofourcity.com/

December 8th Thursday 5 pm – 9 pm Joy Ride & Festivities Event by Bike Coalition San Diego County Bike ride through Balboa Park and Uptown and end back at the Plaza de Panama Fountain for a family friendly celebration of bikes at Panama 66! Light up your bikes, wear your best/ugliest holiday attire (the crazier the better) and come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us! It’s about 4 miles. Mostly flat. Very small gradual uphill at the start. All ages and skill levels are welcome. No one left behind and we go nice and slow. More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/joy-ride-2022/

December 10th Saturday 9 am – 11 am Storm Drain Stenciling Day! Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and Think Blue San Diego We will walk around the neighborhood and stencil storm drains with a conservation message. What do you need for this event? Just a ready-to-help attitude! We provide the stenciling kits and maps to help you find drains. Our goal is to have 10 drains stenciled per group. We encourage you to wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, and closed-toed shoes. Be ready to walk or drive – drains are spread throughout neighborhoods and can be a 20 minute walk away from our starting location. Driving is always an option if you’d prefer! This event requires a signed release-of-liability waiver for all volunteers, and anyone under 18 needs a waiver signed by a guardian. More info: https://cleansd.org/event/storm-drain-stenciling-day/

December 10th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Carlsbad Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, San Diego Makers Guild, Zero Waste San Diego and City of Carlsbad Georgina Cole Library 1250 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad 92008 We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become the one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it?! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/794218798236512

December 11th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. This is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. Please no big items. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

December 11th Sunday 5pm Peace Resource Center’s 2022 Super Supper 3850 Westgate Pl, San Diego 92105. Theme ” From Walls to Bridges” A look at National Borders and how they divide us. And the impact of the extra-tall border wall construction on both sides of the border. We welcome John Fanestil from Friends of Friendship Park (FoFP) to lead this deep dive into their work on our southern Border and the “what” that drives border walls, separation, and migration. from San Ysidro to the Ukraine. Our traditional Souper Supper has been adapted to the continuing COVID pandemic. It is a hybrid meeting, both in person and on zoom. Our Super Non-Soup Supper offers individually wrapped vegetarian sandwiches and desserts, generously donated by the Big Kitchen and People’s Coop. Coffee, tea and apple cider. Music with singer/songwriter Gayle Robinson. $10 -$15 More info: https://mailchi.mp/302fb4016951/you-are-invited-the-prc-annual-gathering-sharing-a-super-supper-of-song-brownies-the-2023-peace-plan-dec-11-5pm?fbclid=IwAR0WYS3sue6w9d_9aSHJ2W0MmqLHH9dPGD6KkutrmmeabIL2fc1mXTUATgk

December 12th Monday 7 pm Medea Benjamin will be speaking on her new book, “War in Ukraine – Making sense of a senseless conflict” First Unitarian Universalist Church, in the Meeting House, 4190 Front St., San Diego 92103 (Hillcrest). Media Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink and long-time activist will discuss: How this war began and how we can end it. How we can come together to make peace, save Ukraine from further destruction, and save all of us from nuclear war. Stop burning fossil fuel and convert to clean energy for military as well as civilian operation and Take care of each other and our environment in our common home on Earth. Russia’s brutal February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has attracted widespread condemnation across the West. Government and media circles present the conflict as a simple dichotomy between an evil empire and an innocent victim. In this concise, accessible and highly informative primer, Media Benjamin and Nicolas Davies insist the picture is more complicated. Presented by the Peace Resource Center, Veterans for Peace, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Climate Mobilization Coalition, Activist San Diego, Green Party, Friends Meeting and First Unitarian Universalist Church. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=6350311038319334&set=a.838849806132179

December 13th Tuesday 11:30 am Rally for Clean Air Event Join SanDiego350 as we support the Environmental Health Coalition in their fight to stop Mitsubishi Concrete Corporation from further polluting their community. Rally outside The Port Administration Building 3165 Pacific Highway San Diego 92101 then moving inside at 1pm to make public comments in opposition to this project. Every day, Portside residents breathe in lung-damaging diesel pollution from heavy-duty trucks driving to and from the Port of San Diego. Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (MCC) wants to build a bulk cement warehouse and loading facility on the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan. If approved, it would add 4,000 to 10,500 heavy-duty diesel-polluting truck trips to our roads a month — less than 1500 feet from Cesar Chavez Park, within a half mile of both Perkins Elementary School and a densely populated residential community of color. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1436/?instance_id=377#:~:text=News-,Rally%20for%20Clean%20Air,-View%20All%20Events

December 17th Saturday 11 am DxE SD Chapter Holiday Potluck & Chapter Meeting La Jolla Village Square (Direct Action Everywhere is an international grassroots network of animal rights activists. DxE uses disruptive protests and non-violent direct action tactics.) Let’s get together to plan and prepare for the next year. We will have open conversations and discussions to evaluate our past actions. Furthermore, we will brainstorm ideas for future goals or targets for our local DxE chapter. Everybody is welcome and please feel free to invite your friends and family! We will also have a surprise guest activist from the Bay Area, who will provide a very helpful and important training during this chapter meeting. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/692090398956694?ref=newsfeed

December 20th Tuesday 5 pm – 6 pm Celebrate Sustainably: Waste-Free Holidays webinar. Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and the City of San Diego’s Environmental Services Department This webinar will cover how to maintain a low-waste lifestyle while navigating gift giving, décor, and holiday meals. We’ll share low- and no-waste gift ideas, easy DIY decorations, and where to best dispose of the waste we create after the holidays like Christmas trees and other bulky items. We’ll also be focusing on ways to reduce the amount of waste we produce in our kitchens around big holiday meals, including cooking root-to-stalk recipes, recycling right, and disposing of food waste and cooking oils properly. More info: https://cleansd.org/event/celebrate-sustainably-waste-free-holidays-webinar/

December 30th Friday to Jan 2nd Monday San Diego Auto Show and The Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Dr. San Diego 92101. We will be teaming up with the San Diego Auto Show to advocate for and educate about the latest electric vehicle offerings. It is a great way to see most electric vehicle offerings in one location. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/event/san-diego-international-auto-show-2/

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list