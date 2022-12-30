An Awesome Ending to an Awesome Year

By Colleen O’Connor

Forget all the negative political news, the wars, and the ugly financial and criminal headlines.

Stop reading and just look at a photo. Take a gander at these truly “awesome” photographs and/or discoveries from 2022.

All true. All gorgeous. And all reasons to wish everyone a Happy New Year, if 2023 it accomplishes anything like the previous one.

First, there is the “planets on parade” this week. (See: photos). Visible with the naked eye.

From east to west, the planets appeared in this order: Mars, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Mercury, Venus.

Then there are the 12 amazing James Webb Space Telescope discoveries of 2022. View them all.

After that, the breakthrough in fusion technology promising unlimited, clean energy.

That’s what happened in Livermore, California, on Dec. 5— a reaction that produces more energy than it consumed — was achieved. Sen. Chuck Schumer remarked: “This astonishing scientific advance puts us on the precipice of a future no longer reliant on fossil fuels but instead powered by new clean fusion energy.”

Another favorite the stunning car that runs on plastic waste!

This luxury Italian hypercar that could reach speeds over 230 mph — runs on garbage!

A limited edition of 33 GB 110 Bertone cars is in the works. Suggested price tag: “similar to a work of art.”

Keep looking. There is a world full of fabulous news.