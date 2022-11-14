After a Week, Measure C Still Too Close to Call

It’s been a week now since San Diego voters officially cast their ballots, and Measure C is still too close to call. Although as of this report, November 14, the “Yes” votes lead the “No”s by 6,058. Percentage wise, that’s only a difference of 1.82%.

The County Registrar of Voters says there are still another 165,000 outstanding ballots (county-wide). Their next posting won’t be until 5 pm today.

The above map from the San Diego U-T shows the preliminary, partial and unofficial precinct votes on Measure C. It’s obviously not complete yet with all the votes yet to be tabulated.

Clearly, the map shows a divided city on this issue.

The entire District 2 voted against it — including the voters in the Midway District. It’s almost completely “yellow” from Pacific Beach straight across to the city’s eastern edge.

The northern reaches of the city were also split, and ironically major opposition came from the more northeastern communities and not from the more coastal areas. On the other hand, large swaths of neighborhoods on both sides of I-8 clearly voted for the measure.

For a comparison, see the next map from Voice of San Diego showing the “No” vote for Measure C’s sibling, Measure E in November 2020.