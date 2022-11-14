Loving Blair and Kimberly

by Ernie McCray
I was just thinking
about Blair and Kimberly,
two people very dear to me,
thinking how
unbelievable it is
that it’s been
some 50 years
since we met
when I was the principal
at John Muir Alternative School
and they were among a population
of students
ranging from 12th grade
to kindergarten,
in a building with attractive
murals on the wall,
classrooms where free thinking
flowed like a river
feeding a waterfall,
an auditorium
wherein town hall meetings
overflowed with debate
and when it got too lively
a group of natural comedians
called the “bore breakers”
would take to the stage
and we’d laugh the edge away…
I remember Blair’s fascination,
back in those days,
with radio
and he and I, along with other
radio aficionados,
hustled some telecommunication equipment
from KOGO
and they started a radio show
on our campus,
and launched lucrative careers
in the radio industry.
And Kimberly
found ways
with her
self-directed-determined-energy,
to graduate a year early
and then went on
to cut a figure in the business world
with her brilliant mind.
So glad to still
have these friends of mine
in my life,
during these times,
so grateful to have them love me enough
to ask me to marry them,
to honor
a love Kimberly had for Blair
since she was 11 years old,
a love out to recess
for about thirty years
as they lived their separate lives,
and it was one of the many joys
of my life
to join them in matrimony,
to hear vows
of loving unconditionally,
to hear Kimberly
say that she had read:
“When two givers
indulge in a connection,
it’s like magic,
it’s alchemy.
I water you, you water me,
we just drain each other,
we just grow”
and then she says
“Blair, my love,
I look forward to
growing with you.”
And I’m thinking,
at the time,
I’m so blessed to know
and love these two.
