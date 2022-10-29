The OB Rag Has NOT Endorsed Lukacs for District 2, Despite Her Mailer





There’s a Linda Lukacs campaign mailer just out that implies the OB Rag has endorsed her candidacy. That is not true. The Rag has not endorsed Lukacs — or Campbell either for that matter.

On one side of the small flier, put out by the Committee to Elect Linda Lukacs for City Council 2022, Campbell is slammed. On the flip side it’s just testimonials by certain District 2 people. One of the favorable quotes is by Judi Curry who writes for the Rag.

Her quote is given, her name, “Resident,” and then in parentheses “OB Rag”. This is misleading as it implies that both Judi and the Rag are favorable to her. Judi is; we’re not.

Yet, Judi did not know that a quote of hers had been used on a Lukacs mailer. The quote is from the 2nd part of an interview Judi did with Lukacs a while back published here. Judi did not hold back in her positive vibrations towards Linda. But at the top of the post was a disclaimer stating that Judi’s opinion was her own and not of the Rag’s.

So, the Lukacs campaign simply lifted Judi’s quote, without hers or our authorization. But that’s the way it goes in San Diego politics. Doesn’t it?

The Lukacs campaign did what other recent Democratic party-affiliated campaigns have done. During the Primary, just a few months ago, Jen Campbell benefited from campaign mailers that attributed misleading and downright slanderous quotations by fellow Democrat Lori Saldaña. The mailers were sent out by a PAC associated with Mayor Todd Gloria, another Democrat.

This bi-partisan behavior during political campaigns is the kind of stuff that turns people off.

But it can’t.

The people, the voters are more important than paid consultants who make this stuff up. In fact, the voters are more important than the politicians who run in the campaigns, who pay the consultants and who agree — in some detail — what the consultants write and mail out.

We must vote, despite them.