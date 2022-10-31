Halloween Events in Ocean Beach

OB People’s Food Co-op Halloween Party & Parade

Free event for the whole community on Oct 31st from 4-6pm here at the Co-op! Rock your best costumes for a chance to win prizes, plus we’re giving away lots of prizes for the winners of the Pumpkin Coloring Contest in every age group, and free treat bags for everyone!! (while supplies last) Face Painting, Parade, and Halloween Tunes will be bumping! (From online newsletter.)

OB Town Council Halloween Decor Contest

VOTING IS NOW OPEN for the OB Town Council Halloween Decoration Contest! Vote for your 3 favorite haunts (Halloween decorations). Voting will close October 31st at 9 pm

View the ballot here.