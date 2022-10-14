San Diego Surfrider Co-Hosts Environmental Justice Bike and Van Tour at the US / Mexico Border — Sat., Oct.15

Interested and concerned residents in San Diego County can learn about the public health crisis at the border during the community bike and van tour co-hosted by the Surfrider Foundation and the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve (TRNERR), starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This tour, which starts and ends at the entrance to Border Field State Park (1250 Monument Road) is the last in a month-long series of education and stewardship events that are part of the 13th annual Tijuana River Action Month, organized by the Tijuana River Action Network.

The tour follows a loop throughout the beautiful Tijuana River Valley, full of a variety of recreational activities for the public, as well as serious public and environmental health concerns. At each stop along the way, there will be speakers from these local organizations and agencies:

Spirit Runners,

Friends of Friendship Park,

California State Parks,

San Diego County Parks,

TRNERR,

Southwest Wetlands Interpretive Association, and

Surfrider Foundation

Speakers will reflect on the ongoing health crisis in the Tijuana River Valley that is responsible for beach closures in San Diego County for more than 200 days per year and ways that each of us can contribute to solutions. The tour will be followed by light refreshments and informational tables from participating organizations.

Transboundary border sewage flows, chemical pollutants, heavy metals, sediment, and trash debris traveling through the Tijuana River Valley have afflicted South San Diego County for decades. This ongoing contamination has resulted in illnesses, beach closures, and impacts to the fiscal health of neighboring cities on both sides of the border. The contamination also poses a threat to the health and safety of the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Navy, which train in this area, along with many who travel across the border, as well as those who reside in northern Mexico, and a variety of species who rely on the region’s habitat.

The decline of coastal water quality remains one of the biggest threats to our world’s beaches and coastlines. In addition to destroying marine habitats, it poses a significant risk to the health and welfare of local beach-goers, residents, economies, and community wellbeing.

More information about the Environmental Justice Tour can be found at https://trnerr.wixsite.com/tram2022/s-projects-side-by-side or by calling 619.837.8199.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 160 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org, or visit SurfriderSD.org.