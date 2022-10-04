Reader Rant: ‘Prop C Means High-Rises, the Undoing of the 50-Year Old Height Limit and Little Public Parkland’

By Fran Zimmerman

Greenlighting Prop C in November will blow open hyper-development and densification of the Sports Arena/ Midway/ Pacific Highway areas to unimaginably negative consequences.

Councilman Cate offers the cynical party line: he rolls out chimerical “affordable housing” (in this most expensive city) and fronts the usual Chamber of Commerce and Labor cheerleaders. (Feels like the developer/politician nexus that brought us disastrous 101 Ash Street.)

Prop C promoters also count on voter shortsightedness and impatience: people dislike the area’s seedy status and will settle for anything bright and shiny.

“Midway Rising” already has been awarded to one of Mayor Gloria’s biggest political campaign contributors. Prop C means high-rises galore across the area and undoing a 50-year-old height-limit law that protects coastal access.

Prop C will cause tremendous traffic at the central crossroad intersection of I-8 and I-5. It’s mostly public land up for grabs, but there will be little public parkland

and no imaginative conservation design.

Vote No on C.