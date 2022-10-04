Reader Rant: ‘Prop C Means High-Rises, the Undoing of the 50-Year Old Height Limit and Little Public Parkland’

By Fran Zimmerman
Greenlighting Prop C in November will blow open hyper-development and densification of the Sports Arena/ Midway/ Pacific Highway areas to unimaginably negative consequences.
Councilman Cate offers the cynical party line: he rolls out chimerical “affordable housing” (in this most expensive city) and fronts the usual Chamber of Commerce and Labor cheerleaders. (Feels like the developer/politician nexus that brought us disastrous 101 Ash Street.)
Prop C promoters also count on voter shortsightedness and impatience: people dislike the area’s seedy status and will settle for anything bright and shiny.
“Midway Rising” already has been awarded to one of Mayor Gloria’s biggest political campaign contributors. Prop C means high-rises galore across the area and undoing a 50-year-old height-limit law that protects coastal access.
Prop C will cause tremendous traffic at the central crossroad intersection of I-8 and I-5. It’s mostly public land up for grabs, but there will be little public parkland
and no imaginative conservation design.
Vote No on C.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Stating the obvious, this has really become a divisive s**t storm among progressives. Younger want it eliminated and older do not. The Twitter world is a true break out he popcorn universes. I think in many cases, younger generations want it eliminated as a way to “stick it to the Boomers” tho I think they really belive higher and denser housing will make keeping a roof over one’s head more affordable. They still never have an answer for why are there so many multi family units that are sitting more than half empty because they can’t attract new tenants that can afford or are willing the pay that high a price.