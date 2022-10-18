Rally to Celebrate the 30-Foot Height Limit and to Oppose Measure C — Thursday, Oct.20 in Pacific Beach

Come join neighbors, other residents of the beaches and across San Diego to celebrate the wonders of the half-century old 30-foot height limit and to oppose Measure C on November’s ballot. A rally and press conference will be held in PB on Thursday, October 20 at 11 am.

Measure C is the greatest threat to the height limit in 50 years. If passed, it would wipe out the height limit in the Midway planning area — a coastal wetlands area.

The event will be held near the building that started it all: the Capri-by-the-Sea in Pacific Beach. When the building was first being built, an array of locals organized to prevent it. They lost — but were galvanized to place a 30-foot height limit on the 1972 ballot. It won by over 63% of the vote that November.

This is the second event by the group Keep the Coast 30, which kicked off their campaign with a rally and press conference at the OB Pier back on October 6.

The rally itself will be held at the intersection of Mission Blvd and Missouri – within site of the tall building.

Speakers include Lori Saldaña, Scott Chipman and Lyn Manning.

Keep the Coast 30 has its website, a GoFundMe page, a “No on C” sign-making contest and a photo contest about coastal access. Check them out.