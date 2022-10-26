OB Town Council Meeting — Tonight, Wed., Oct.26 — Live at Water’s Edge Church or Facebook

Join the OB Town Council at their Wednesday night monthly meeting at 7pm. They will be LIVE at Water’s Edge Church, located at 1984 Sunset Cliff’s Blvd AND broadcasting/interactive on Facebook/Zoom.

Anyone who wishes to address the meeting via public comment may contact us to get a link to the zoom meeting and be interactive or just come in person.

Or watch the meeting LIVE on facebook here.

The OBTC advises folks to arrive early and allow time to find parking – there is no parking at the venue — and recommend looking on the east side of Sunset Cliffs.