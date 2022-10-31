Minor Victory of Sorts Claimed at San Diego Planning Commission

From Neighbors for a Better San Diego

Thank You! You Made a Difference

Here’s what happened at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting of October 27…

After much public testimony and Commissioner commentary, the Planning Commission passed a resolution recommending that the City Council adopt the 2022 Land Development Code Update (LDC) Update with the exception of:

Item 5 – Definition of a Sustainable Development Area (the item we asked you to comment on)

Item 16 – Prime Industrial Land

Item 18 – Mixed Use Base Zones – Allowable Uses

Item 21 – Battery Energy Storage Facilities

Item 47 – Complete Communities Housing Solutions – On-site Affordable Units

On December 8 the Planning Commission will continue where it left off in its deliberations. This means that while the meeting will be public, they will not be taking additional public comments before continuing their deliberations.

They continued the above five items for several reasons: First, their meetings are time-limited. Second, the Commissioners just received the SDA maps that morning and needed more time to review them. Third, they weren’t in clear agreement on the above items.

Commissioner Miyahara found merit in the public comments concerning Item 5 and he noted that he hadn’t seen this much public concern about an item since he became a commissioner earlier this year.

Although it’s a good sign that this was not rubber-stamped, it doesn’t mean that we can count on the Planning Commission recommending our (NFABSD’s) amendments to the Sustainable Development Area definition. We will need to continue to make our case for limiting the SDA to one-half-mile walking distance and only considering transit stops that are part of the 4-5 year Regional Transit Improvement Plan.

As a recent commenter of the OB Rag summarized:

“Neighborhoods For A Better San Diego thinks the development incentives should apply if you can walk 1/2 mi or less to a high-frequency bus stop that is likely to be in place within 5 years.

SD Planning staff thinks the incentives should apply if you can walk 1 mile, or fly to a bus stop that might or might not exist 20 years from now.”

We sincerely thank each and every one of you who took the time to submit your comments. We would not be able to achieve these successes without you.

Neighbors For A Better San Diego is a local non-profit group of San Diego neighbors, community leaders, and advocates formed to protect & preserve single-family neighborhoods from overdevelopment.