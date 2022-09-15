‘The Third Time’s the Charm? Baloney!’

By Judi Curry

The freezer was cold,

The food was icy,

Opened the refrigerator to find

The food was dicey.

The temperature read 60,

When it should have said 40

Oh my goodness,

Oh My, Lordy, Lordy.

Looked at Next Door to find another one,

And a replacement came up right away,

Called the number and made the deal,

Hurry up! It’s a very hot day.

He said he’d remove the one I had,

For a small additional fee,

I wondered what I would do with it, and

Agreed with happy glee.

He brought the refrigerator; had to take off the doors,

Plugged it in and left it on the floor.

Took the old one with a minimum of trouble,

And left here quickly, on the double.

We watched the freezer get very cold,

And put our things away,

Only to find that the refrigerator remained warm,

And we all know it was a very hot day.

Called the man who left the reefer,

But he didn’t return my call.

Quickly pulled out Next Door again,

It was cheaper than going to the mall.

Found another, and it was close by,

And he said he’d be here by five,

At six we began to worry a lot,

But he did eventually arrive.

He took out the old one and put in the new,

And we all gave a sigh of relief,

The freezer got cold within an hour or two,

And the refrigerator? It was beyond belief.

Because the temperature liked 60 as well,

And wouldn’t change its mind,

A call went out to the refrigerator man

Who said it was probably just a clogged line.

Five hours after he promised to check,

He appeared at my back door,

Screwdriver, ratchet, and pliers in hand,

He opened the freezer door.

“Brrr, it’s cold”, he quickly said,

Had to remind him the problem wasn’t there,

So he removed the panels on the freezer door,

And said, “Oh, there is ice on the hose with air.”

He did more magic and said “it’s fixed”

And turned around to go.

Told me to check it in 3 hours or more,

He assured me it would drop slow.

So we checked it in 2, 3 , 4 hours again,

Only to find it moved,

From 60 degrees to 69,

Not the way it was supposed to go.

Another call went out to him,

this time by a pissed off old broad,

He said he’d be out the following day,

But it is now night and I’m thinking “fraud.”

The “switching” hour came very close to nine,

The man and his son and a reefer,

The doors had to come off to get the old one out,

At least the installation was briefer.

They pushed and they pulled and finally got it in,

And then they put back the doors.

We all crossed our fingers and they picked up the cord

And listened as it came to life with a roar.

Should it be so loud, my tenant asked,

Don’t worry, said the man and his son.

Let’s check the temperature up and down,

I really think we are done.