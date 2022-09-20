Sept 25 — Celebrate 50th Anniversary of the Passage of the 30-foot Height Limit

This November marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 30-foot height limit, Prop D, which was voted into law by the people of San Diego in 1972.
And the Point Loma – OB Democrats are having a panel discussion on September 25 about Measure C — this November’s ballot measure which seeks to amend the People’s Ordinance to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area, which includes the Sports Arena, from the 30-foot height limit on buildings in the Coastal Zone.
Measure C will exclude this area from the 30-foot height limit.
Throughout October there are plans to celebrate the People’s Ordinance and we’ll consider a proposal to support the ad-hoc committee that’s forming to champion the 50th anniversary of this historic landmark.
Sunday Sep 25, 2022
3:30PM Social time and check-in
4:00pM Meeting on Zoom
Zoom registration
{ 0 comments… add one now }