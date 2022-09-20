OB Planners’ Committee to Review Permit for 4733 Saratoga – Zoom Meeting Wed., Sept.21

The Project Review Committee of the OB Planning Board will host its Wednesday meeting remotely via Zoom, starting at 6pm. That is September 21. (See how to access the meeting below.) There is one project on the agenda. The committee is chaired by OBPB vice-chair Kevin Hastings.

4733 Saratoga Avenue

This is a Coastal Development permit for a new one-story, 746 square-foot dwelling unit with a 91 square-foot covered porch. The unit would be on a site with an existing one-story, 1,367 square-foot unit and detached 376-square foot garage. (See below for links to documents.)

The committee’s recommendation will then be sent to the full board for a final deliberation.

Here is the official agenda:

To access the meeting:

Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/obplanning0921

Call-in: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 825 9788 4545, Passcode: 358948

Topic: OBPB Project Review Committee

Time: Sep 21, 2022 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82597884545?pwd=NE5aU1BWMUdmc0FuNzRkN3VWZVpOQT09

Documents:

Apr draft minutes: (attached)

4733 Saratoga Ave: https://drive.google.com/open?id=12_NnrNxw8eP_I0YgRnwTLTUHgYY2FH0U&authuser=obplanningkevin%40gmail.com&usp=drive_fs