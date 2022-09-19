Ron DeSantis, Pimp in Disguise

by Ernie McCray
Ron DeSantis,
the governor of the
state of Florida,
has recently been referred to,
because of something he
put some Venezuelans through,
as a “prankster,”
but I see him for what he is,
a gangster,
a human trafficker,
a pimp in disguise
based on a few go-betweens I’ve run into.
over time in my life.
Now, to be fair, unlike them,
the gov
hasn’t committed his crime
prancing around wearing
loud red suits
and a gold-brimmed feathered hat
and spit shined Stacy Adams shoes,
and diamond rings and bracelets and necklaces
with pricey oak tasting cognac on his breath
and keys, in his pocket, to a sparkling Cadillac
that looks like it just
rolled off the rack,
tipping up on, ready to smack
one of his street hustlers
if they have the wrong answer to
“Where the money at?”
No, this Florida head of state
isn’t quite like that,
with his dark business garb
sans bling
other than a wedding ring,
but he’s similar to those
hegemonic cats in that
he, in the manner in which they operate,
whispering in some future trick’s ear,
jived some innocent undocumented
human beings
who were seeking a better life,
into thinking he had
their wellbeing in mind,
transporting them from San Antonio,
the home of “The Alamo”
to Martha’s Vineyard
where the rich and famous go
to rest their bodies and souls –
where they were to enjoy
housing and rich job opportunities
according to a politician dripping sleaze
like sap issuing from a maple tree,
who didn’t give anybody on the receiving end
of this crime against humanity
a heads up
but the islanders
in the town who were around
stepped up
in a spirit of love and decency
and welcomed and housed and fed
very confused and abused human beings,
who had been grossly mislead,
with warm respect
for their dignity.
Now, of course, the payoff for Mr. DeSantis
isn’t money, or a fast life,
luxuries your stereotypical
human trafficker seeks
but he’s pimping a nation
for political gain,
basking in the publicity
he’s received for his role
in a people’s misery,
gathering all the name recognition
he can claim
as he sharpens his sights
on the presidency,
a reality that would be a tragedy
because this sorry so and so,
like his hero,
from one presidency ago,
would be an extreme danger
to the survival of a democracy.
All this to say that our nation is indeed
in trouble,
in disarray,
as more national leaders
try to lead our attention away
from how we should behave
in a “just society”
and it’s not looking as though
it’s going to get any better
until those of them
who make a mockery of our laws,
like this governor of the
Gator State,
and the traitor
whom he emulates,
have their day in a court
that, from all that we see,
would likely send them off
to watch their respective rear-ends (literally)
in a federal penitentiary –
as that should be their fate.
For both their disgrace
and the country’s sake.
If that never happens
we should cease
saying
“No one’s above the law
in the United States.”
