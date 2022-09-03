3 Ocean Beach Restaurants Up for Sale — Along With Their Liquor Licenses

There’s at least 3 Ocean Beach restaurants currently up for sale. That seems like an incredibly high number of eateries on the market for a small neighborhood like OB.

But then you realize, they all have liquor licenses that are also part of the deal. All of them.

What does it all mean? It appears that a significant number of restaurants and liquor licenses are about to trade hands — and with no public input, apparently. One of them is a secret as the establishment is not being disclosed except to potential buyers.

Voltaire Beach House

The Voltaire Beach House is on the market. The current rendition of the eatery on Voltaire hasn’t been there all that long. But the “very large indoor/ outdoor space” of 2,900 square feet with another 2,500 of patio is on the block for just under half a mil. $495,000. And fortunately, it has a “Very rare Type 47 liquor license available to

transfer – till 2am.” Rent is $12,500/month with a Lease Term of 7 Years and One 5 Year Option.

JJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

Right on Newport Avenue, JJ’s Sports Bar & Grill is for sale for a sweet $525,000. It also has a full liquor license for sale, Type 47. “Located right off the beach” it represents a “great conversion opportunity” for someone “to acquire a coastal restaurant/bar location with existing alcohol licensing in place.” How nice. It has about 2,076 square feet; rent is $8,527 a month with a lease that expires in August 2030 with a ten year option. The sale includes everything except “tradename, concept and menu.”

“Quick Service Restaurant” QSR



A third restaurant ready to change hands is not being disclosed, except for it being a QSR, a “quick service restaurant. “Located in the heart of Ocean Beach” it has Type 41 ABC License (beer & wine) as part of the sale. Got $350,000? It’s yours. It’s another “great conversion opportunity” for someone to “implement their own concept at a fraction of the cost,” as tradename, concept and menu are not for sale. It’s got 1,221 square feet and a mezzanine. Rent’s a mere $4,202.79 a month “plus $1014 NNN.”

A Possible Mystery OB restaurant / bar?

A potential fourth eatery is not being described or disclosed, except that it’s “on one of the neighborhood’s busiest thoroughfares.” Yet, not to worry it’s another “Extremely Rare Ocean Beach restaurant/bar with full liquor license for sale.” It is up for grabs for $675,000 for 2,076 square feet. And again the familiar refrain, “Sale includes all owned furniture, fixtures, equipment and Type 47 ABC License (full liquor). Tradename, concept, and menu will be excluded.” Rent is only $8,527 a month.



[Note: this sounds like simply a double listing for JJ’s as many of the details are the same but with different dollar amounts. A typo?)