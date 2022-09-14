14 Local Groups Call to Cancel Miramar Air Show

Fourteen (14) San Diego Military, Environmental, Religious and Social Groups ask the Navy to Cancel The Miramar Air Show in September for Environmental Reasons

With unprecedented drought, wildfires and record temperatures, we are all facing the severe effects of climate change. The Pentagon is the world’s single largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels and the single largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases. The Miramar Air Show is an unneeded waste of fuel and gross emitter of pollution done for ENTERTAINMENT. We call on the US Navy to cancel the Miramar Air Show as a recognition that the military MUST commit to climate mitigation and become better neighbors with all residents of San Diego. This can be done with no effect upon the military’s operational readiness.

The press and the public is asked to join us at the I-15 North overpass at Carroll Canyon Road to banner on September 13th, 15th, 20th and 22nd from 4 PM – 6 PM.

Contact Dave Patterson for press intervews or to participate at Dpatterson998@yahoo.com or 760-207-9139.