Police Called in Pickleball Players’ Disruption of Tennis Courts

By Robert Simmons

According to witnesses, at approximately 3:30 pm Thursday, July 30, a group of 14 people entered the Peninsula Tennis Clubhouse, led by Stefan Boyland and Mike Shinzaki of Pickleball SD.

They dismissed warnings by manager Duncan Depew and staff that the club was a “tennis-only facility,” and proceeded onto the nearest court, where they set up two temporary pickleball nets, displacing the tennis members who had the court reserved.

The police arrived at approximately 4:30 pm, and were able to persuade the group to leave, but not until they had played on the court for approximately forty minutes.

Reportedly, the group claimed that Peninsula Tennis Club had no permanent Special Use Permit (SUP), and therefore the Peninsula tennis courts constituted a public space that anyone could use, without paying a court fee.

According to Peninsula president Jon Saunders, “We now have a signed permit from the city, to deter further incidents like this one. The board is considering indefinitely banning all those who participated whom we can identify, due to their disruptive behavior.”

Besides displacing members, the incident disrupted a kid’s tennis camp also going on at the time. Eva Bonelli, a parent of two boys participating in the camp, felt that “taking instruction time away from these kids already on the court is just disappointing. I’ve been receptive to pickle ball and enjoy playing it myself, but the way these adults spoke to the kids and acted has soured me to any future proposed plans from Pickleball SD.”