End of an Era for Bill and Me

by Ernie McCray

I finished reading

the U-T

and thought I would

watch a little TV

to see what was going on

in the world that might interest me

and before I knew it

soft tears were rolling

from my eyes

after hearing that

Bill Russell

had died,

news that immediately

formed a memory

of him

blocking a shot

and gathering the ball he blocked

and whipping and outlet pass,

igniting a fastbreak

which he trails

and ends up receiving

a classic Bob Cousy snappy

no-look pass

for an easy bucket

and then hauling ass

back on defense,

ready and able

to do the whole thing over again,

poetry in motion

by a true champion,

and another image comes on

of him at the March on Washington,

as he, too, had a “Dream”

of liberty and justice for all human beings

as I see him seated with other sports superstars

in support of Muhammad Ali’s refusal

to have anything to do with the Vietnam War

and refusing to play in a game

because of a city’s racial practices…

My man!

Bill’s death ends an era

for him and me

because for years I’ve enjoyed the sheer fun

of being mistaken for him,

of having people look at me

in that way people look

when they think they’re looking at a celebrity,

hunching whomever they’re with

with an aura of certainty

and, oh, I don’t know how many times

over the years

that somebody has asked me

“Do people tell you that you look

like Bill Russell?”

“Yes, all the time.”

Especially a brotha in New York City,

one time,

who argued with me

when I said I really wasn’t the man

with 11 NBA Championship Rings.

ending the colorful friendly discourse with:

“Naw, motherf—-r, you Bill Russell!”

I still laugh at that moment,

on occasion.

It’s been fun

but now it’s all done.

Our country has lost

an outstanding citizen,

one who, nevertheless,

in spirit

in hearts like mine,

lives on.