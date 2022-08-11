Coastal Commission Grants SeaWorld’s 4th Coaster in 6 Years

By Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / Aug. 10, 2022

SeaWorld’s fourth roller coaster in six years got the green light Wednesday from the California Coastal Commission, setting the stage for a possible opening next year.

While the San Diego marine park continues to keep details and renderings of the attraction under wraps, what is known is that it is being designed as a more family-friendly ride that will not exceed 30 feet in height. It is planned for the Wild Arctic area of the park where a helicopter-themed ride operated for more than two decades.

Coastal Commissioners approved the requested coastal development permit without discussion. Their staff had recommended approval, with special conditions governing lighting and noise monitoring for the attraction, which will occupy a nearly three-acre site.

“The structure will be below the 30 ft. height limit, (and) will help minimize views of the structure from the surrounding vicinity,” commission staff wrote in a report. “Additionally, the use of a sky-like color scheme will aid the structure in blending into the surrounding sky, and the proposed lighting will not exceed 30 ft. in height, minimizing its visibility at night.”

