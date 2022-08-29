Measure ‘C’ Would Eliminate the 30-Foot Height Limit Throughout Entire Midway Planning Area

Measure “C” — which is on the November 2022 ballot for San Diego County — would eliminate the 30-foot height limit throughout the entire Midway District planning area, a total of 1,324 acres. If passed, the measure would not just apply to the Sports Arena area. There’s been some confusion about this (even here we admit).

The Midway area, officially called the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan Area, in its entirety will be immediately impacted if the measure is approved by city voters.

From the City Attorney’s office:

The approximate boundaries of the Community Plan area are Interstate 8 on the north, the San Diego International Airport on the south, Interstate 5 on the east, and Lytton Drive on the west. The Community Plan area includes the land surrounding Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard, including the Pechanga Sports Arena.

On August 12, 2022, the City Attorney’s office submitted to the City Council a memorandum of it’s summary and “impartial analysis” for the ballot measure that would exclude the Midway from the 30-foot height limit. The City Council had directed the City Attorney to prepare the materials for the ballot measure.

Here’s part of the memo:

BALLOT TITLE

Amending the San Diego Municipal Code to Exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan Area from the 30-Foot Height Limit on Buildings in the Coastal Zone.

BALLOT SUMMARY

This measure would amend the San Diego Municipal Code (Municipal Code) to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area (Community Plan area) from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings.

This measure does not approve any specific development. Any proposed future development must comply with all governing laws at the time a development project application is submitted to the City of San Diego (City). Zoning laws in the Municipal Code would still regulate building height.

Analysis

If approved by a majority vote of qualified voters who vote on the measure, this measure would amend the Municipal Code to change the height limit in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area. The amendments would take effect after the City Council certifies the results of the election. The measure includes language making the measure ineffective if a court reverses the Superior Court Decision on the previous Measure E and there are no further appeals related to Measure E.

The amendment would allow buildings, or additions to buildings, that exceed the 30-foot height limit to be built in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area (Community Plan area). The Community Plan area contains approximately 1,324 acres of land surrounding Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard, including the Pechanga Sports Arena.

Any proposed development within the portions of the Community Plan area subject to Coastal Commission jurisdiction under the California Coastal Act would continue to require Coastal Commission approval.

Here’s a larger map of the planning area:

Here’s a different map of the planning area:

