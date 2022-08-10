Liz Cheney’s Master Class in Politics: Part II

By Colleen O’Connor

In May of last year, I wrote a column with a rather outlandish prediction:

“A terrifying defeat looms for Trump. As I wrote about the 2020 Presidential race, ‘It is not Biden v. Trump, but COVID-19 v. Trump.’ And COVID-19 won.”

“In 2022, it will not be Biden v. Trump, but Cheney v. Trump. Imagine losing once to a virus and a second time to a woman.”

Yet, here we are. Possibly within reach. Liz Cheney, against all odds, might prevail in her primary election race this coming Tuesday in Wyoming.

Most pundits repeat the available polls that declare Cheney is behind her opponent (the Trump-backed, Harriet Hageman) by 20 to 30 percent. Even CNN predicts Cheney has only a 10% chance of winning.

But, something is troubling the Trump camp.

Not just of the multiple federal, state, and local investigations against the ex-President, or the more than 80 cases that he has lost on his election “fraud/recount claims,” or the recent Department of Justice/ F.B.I. search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, or even the amazing 10 days of legislative victories the Democrats have scored.

Nor is it because Washington Post columnist, Jonathan Capehart, has elevated Cheney’s status to “Obi-wan v. Trump’s Darth Vader”; or because over 6 million have watched Dick Cheney’s new cowboy-hatted ad calling Trump a “coward” and “not a real man,” (soon to be broadcast on Fox news); but because of the math and the stealth nature of Cheney’s campaign.

She has a fat war chest ~$10 million; Republican support from the Lincoln project; huge contributions from California; and a disciplined approach not just as the January 6th Vice-Chair, but in keeping the in-house polls quiet.

Seriously, the Cheney campaign is a twin to the Kansas rout after Roe v. Wade was overturned. No one saw it coming except those on the ground, in the streets, and talking to people. They, too, kept the polls secret. But, on election day, before any polls closed, their spokeswoman, confidently declared, “We’ve got this.”

The element of surprise trumps all.

So, let’s do the math.

Remembering that the pollsters have often been wrong; that Wyoming allows same day cross over registration and voting (so Democrats and Independents can be “Republicans for a day” and choose Cheney); and that on-the-ground the rumbles continue.

“With that in mind, Johnathan Schechter, a numbers wizard with degrees from Stanford and Yale, decided to examine the Wyoming GOP primary to see if incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney might be able to beat Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman for the state’s sole congressional seat.” msn.com

He determined that Cheney would need to find an additional 30,000 votes beyond her core GOP support to retain her seat.”

The conclusion of his detailed analysis is that recently the momentum in voter-registration patterns has shifted in Cheney’s favor. If significant crossover Democrat-to-Republican voting occurs at polling places in the Aug. 16 primary, he wrote, Cheney could reach that 30,000 number.

Even if Cheney is not victorious, Schechter said, “the data on voter registration patterns suggest that the race is going to be far closer than conventional wisdom suggests.”

The data

Some of the trends Schechter identified — such as unprecedented new voter numbers and changes in party registration — have been corroborated by Wyoming Secretary of State records and in WyoFile interviews with a handful of county election officials across the state.

The post Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory? appeared first on WyoFile.

Schechter concludes:

“As of August 1, there had been a 9.4% drop in Wyoming’s total number of Democrats and Unaffliliateds. If that figure even doubles in the final two weeks, and then gets another boost on election day — both of which are historically possible — then Ms. Cheney has a fighting chance of winning.”

My Prediction#1 in May, 2021: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism.

I stand by that. Another Master Class in Politics.