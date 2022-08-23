Keep the OB Rag Goin’ – We’re a Quarter of the Way to Our Fundraising Goal

We’re in our second day of our annual summer fundraiser — and we’re actually over a quarter of the way to making our goal of $2,000.

As we don’t have ads that fund and guide us (those that are up are freebies), we rely on you, dear reader, to keep the OB Rag goin’.

Here are some reminders why the Rag needs to survive and thrive:

The Rag was the first to break the bad news about the City taking down Palm trees in Point Loma . And after digging around, we found the city’s reasons extremely faulty.

. And after digging around, we found the city’s reasons extremely faulty. We covered the recent brouhaha between pickle ball players and local tennis players , and provided a unique and needed public forum for the two sides — and others — to discuss the issues.

, and provided a unique and needed public forum for the two sides — and others — to discuss the issues. Plus, the Rag was first on the scene when the city began plans to drastically alter a local street in the Roseville area without community notice or feed-back.

without community notice or feed-back. The Rag provides coverage of the three local community planning committees : the OB Planning Board, the Peninsula Community Planning Board, and the Midway District Planning Committee. Nobody else carries such detailed reports of their meetings, as Rag reporter Geoff Page does.

: the OB Planning Board, the Peninsula Community Planning Board, and the Midway District Planning Committee. Nobody else carries such detailed reports of their meetings, as Rag reporter Geoff Page does. Where else can you get Judi Curry’s provocative reviews of local Peninsula restaurants ? And her insights into daily life in South OB?

? And her insights into daily life in South OB? Not to mention Geoff Page’s stellar reporting on the OB – Point Loma Pier. Geoff and the Rag broke the news of how seriously deteriorated the pier was a few years ago, and Geoff surmised then that the pier was so rotten it would have to be replaced. Just recently, the city announced it would indeed replace the iconic pier.

Geoff and the Rag broke the news of how seriously deteriorated the pier was a few years ago, and Geoff surmised then that the pier was so rotten it would have to be replaced. Just recently, the city announced it would indeed replace the iconic pier. The poetry of Ernie McCray – where else?

– where else? And how about Colleen O’Connor’s reminders about national election politics and the local politics of an unkempt city.

and the local politics of an unkempt city. Kathy Blavatt’s wonderful photography and teaches on how to make a garden grow add dept to our pages.

and teaches on how to make a garden grow add dept to our pages. Over the last year or so, the Rag has also become a sounding board for disgruntled members of other neighborhoods dissatisfied with how city hall was treating them. Mat Wahlstrom has recently joined our bevy of writers, bringing perspectives from Hillcrest and beyond.

for disgruntled members of other neighborhoods dissatisfied with how city hall was treating them. Mat Wahlstrom has recently joined our bevy of writers, bringing perspectives from Hillcrest and beyond. The comment section of the Rag is without equal. Some readers come on just to check out the comments.

of the Rag is without equal. Some readers come on just to check out the comments. And the Rag supports and reports on two invaluable local OB groups: the Friends of the OB Library and the OB Historical Society.

How to Support Us

Send us a one-time donation via our PayPal button on the homepage;

Become a regular monthly contributor; via PayPal on the homepage;

Send us a check made out to “OB Rag” to:

OB Rag

PO Box 7012

Ocean Beach, CA 92167

So, help us keep the OB Rag alive and well – send us a donation during this week of our Third Second Pandemic Summer campaign.