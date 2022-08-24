Councilmember Campbell at OB Town Council Meeting – Tonight – Wednesday, Aug.24 – Live or Zoom

Public Meeting Will Be Held at Water’s Edge Church

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council at their August Public Meeting – tonight, Wednesday, August 24 @ 7pm.

The OBTC will be LIVE at Water’s Edge Church -1984 Sunset Cliff’s Blvd – AND broadcasting/interactive on Facebook/Zoom: LINK

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell will be in attendance to chat with residents.

Anyone who wishes to address the meeting via public comment may contact the OBTC to get a link to the zoom meeting and be interactive or just come in person.

Go here to watch the meeting on OBTC facebook.