Councilmember Campbell at OB Town Council Meeting – Tonight – Wednesday, Aug.24 – Live or Zoom

Public Meeting Will Be Held at Water’s Edge Church
Join the Ocean Beach Town Council at their August Public Meeting – tonight, Wednesday, August 24 @ 7pm.
The OBTC will be LIVE at Water’s Edge Church -1984 Sunset Cliff’s Blvd – AND broadcasting/interactive on Facebook/Zoom: LINK
Councilmember Jennifer Campbell will be in attendance to chat with residents.
Anyone who wishes to address the meeting via public comment may contact the OBTC to get a link to the zoom meeting and be interactive or just come in person.
Go here to watch the meeting on OBTC facebook.
