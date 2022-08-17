64% of San Diego Voters Passed 30-Foot Height Limit in 1972; Only 57% Voted for Measure E in 2020

A Reality Check

Supporters of the elimination of the 30-foot height limit consistently point to the passage of Measure E in 2020 with 57% of San Diego voters supporting it. The same measure is again heading to the ballot this November after the original vote was invalidated by a judge, ruling the city needed to fulfill the required environmental impact study.

Wow, 57% — that’s a huge majority. The people have spoken! The will of the people demands that the height limit should be eliminated in the Midway area / Sports Arena zone. And they will speak again come the fall.

But wait.

Talk about the will of the people. In 1972, the people of San Diego spoke. And 64% of city voters passed the initiative. This oft-touted 57% pales in comparison. And it wasn’t just the beach and coastal areas that voted for the restriction — many neighborhoods went for it with the attitude, ‘it’s our beaches, too,’. Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach voted for it by 80%. (Go here for “The Origins of the 30-Foot Height Limit”)