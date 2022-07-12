We Should Never Give Up the Quest for Setting Brittney Free

by Ernie McCray

Brittney Grinder.

WNBA superstar.

Sits in a Russian lockup far

from where she displays

her hoops wizardry

on the court with the Phoenix Mercury,

and to her predicament her coach says

“If this was LeBron James

he’d be home, right?”

to which I say

“Not likely,”

not with all that’s going on

in these moments in time,

a war of a kind,

between two arch enemies,

the US and the former USSR,

known for always wanting to “one up”

each other in some way

and Russia

with a “brotha” in jail

for possession of hashish oil,

an action not according to Hoyle

in their society,

has quite a hand to play.

But I hear what Coach is trying to say.

Loudly.

As she’s speaking to

the glaring disparities

in salary and prestige

and commercial opportunities

that exist between men and women

professional athletes,

and, indeed,

that gap needs to narrow in size

but right now we have to focus our eyes

on seeing that BG is set free,

in the main way we can

by keeping the pressure on the president

and the State Department

to make her return home

a top priority,

while, at the same time,

keeping her spirit alive,

celebrating her anti-bullying activism

and how she’s defended LGBTQ human beings’

rights and dignity

and supporting what

she and other players in the WNBA

have been doing in the way of

social justice advocacy

in a country

that has fought against such

eternally.

She’s a remarkable woman

needed by us

and we should

Never give up

the quest

to set her free.