Restaurant Review: Country Waffles in the Midway (After 9 Years)

Country Waffles

2323 Midway Drive

San Diego, CA 92110

619-223-2225

By Judi Curry

It is difficult to find a time that is convenient for a restaurant owner and myself to have breakfast but Ibrahim (Al) and I seem to enjoy our time together so much that we try to meet at least once a month to discuss his new book, or his new painting, or his new poetry, etc. Yes, I am talking about the owner of Fairouz restaurant.

Our original plan was to go to Perry’s for breakfast, but when we arrived about 9:30 on Saturday morning there was not a parking place to be found. (And if you know Perry’s you know that there are basically two lots and there is a lot of parking space.) We decided not to wait and would go to the Country Waffles restaurant, a place we had gone to before, but not with each other.

The parking lot was almost empty – quite a contrast to Perry’s – and we had no trouble being seated immediately. The menu has not changed much over the years, and I had trouble making up my mind because there were so many items that I liked to have tried. Al also had a little difficulty with his decision, and he was very hungry so wanted something substantial.

He decided on “The Hangover” – 3 eggs scrambled with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, Ortega chili, tomatoes and bell peppers. It was piled on hash browns, and topped with cheddar cheese. It was served with a thick slice of cheese toast and was $15.75 . If he wanted to have it “smothered in gravy” there was an addition cost of $1.60. And if he wanted to substitute the cheese toast for a pancake or waffle there was an additional cost of $3.95.

I decided on the Garden Omelet – It included 3 eggs, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, bell peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. The cost was $10.65. It came with my choice of 1//2 waffle, pancake, toast or biscuit. I chose sour dough toast. I also asked that my hash browns be crispy.

Our server took our order, and Al mentioned that he needed more training. He was abrupt, full of himself, and didn’t really listen to the questions that Al had for him. He did not appear to be a new employee, since there was only one other waitperson there, but he was not personable.

When our order was delivered the first thing I noticed was that the toast was “buttered” – but in a hap-hazard way. Much of it was dry and in the long run I did not eat much of it. The omelet was good but only a few of the hash browns were crispy. Most of them tasted raw, and I left most of those also.

Al was very disappointed in his meal. He said it was “uncooked.” His potatoes tasted raw; the meats were not hot; and everything seemed unfinished. I have never gone out to eat with him where he has left any food. That was not the case in this instance. He left more than half of it. It was amusing to note that he was asked if he wanted more coffee and he answered “no.” And then his coffee cup was refilled.

I am hoping that this was only a glitch in the serving that day. When my kids were little we used to go here all the time because there was always a lot to choose from and the food – and service – were good. I doubt if either Al or I will be back any time soon. And I want to reiterate that my omelet was tasty and packed full of the items listed on the menu. But putting everything else together, both meals were disappointing.

[Editordude: It’s been 9 years, apparently, that Judi manged to stay away from this restaurant. The Widder Curry did an earlier review almost exactly nine years ago. Check it out here.]