No More Homophobia: What a World That Would Be

By Ernie McCray

As an educator,

I can’t imagine

a more hateful idea

than banning the use of the word gay

in schools,

as there can be no better world

if children don’t have a basic understanding

of the world they’re presently in,

what it’s like

and how it became what it is.

In my way of thinking

schools are supposed to be in the biz

of doing just that,

to which I can testify

as I remember days gone by,

the 60’s,

in a classroom

full of 6th grade boys and girls

at Perry Elementary,

in Bayview Naval Housing

trying to make sense

of a presidential assassination,

of dads of my students

off fighting in Vietnam,

of Dr. King’s people

being flushed into the gutter

of the streets

from the forces of firehoses,

so we eased each other’s

fears and anxieties

with poetry and prose

and music

and art

and sketches

improvised from our hearts,

debate,

with comparisons

of other times in our history –

So, if I were in a classroom today

my charges and I would be

doing some heavy looking into

that bunch of homophobic yahoos

who rented a U-Haul truck

bent on

running amok

at a Gay Pride Parade,

and we’d wonder what’s up

with thugs

interrupting a Drag Queen

reading to some moms and dads

and their children at their

public library.

We would, particularly,

question why

networks like Fox News and OANN

fan the winds of hatred against

queer folks,

asking ourselves:

What’s up with all that?

How do folks come to feel like that?

What can be done about such as that?

With no delving into “sexual practices”

and stuff like that,

just creating a space

where children can learn to be

accepting and inclusive,

and dedicated

to creating a social environment

where homophobia would be frowned upon

and LGBTQIA+ communities

would simply be allowed to be.

What a world that would be.